Hot Springs man fatally shot, authorities say; suspect arrested in slaying

by Nathan Owens | Today at 1:54 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Calvin Davis ( Garland County sheriff's office )

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a Hot Springs man who was fatally shot at his home on Monday morning, authorities said.

Authorities got a call around 9:40 a.m. from Larry Johnson, 61, who said he had been shot by someone at his Garland County address, 360 Westinghouse Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shortly after, deputies arrived at Johnson's residence and heard what sounded like gunshots, a news release issued by the sheriff’s office states. As a deputy approached the source of the noise, he said he saw a man, later identified as 44-year-old Calvin Davis, walking down the home’s driveway.

Authorities said they later found Johnson inside a large workshop on the property.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman deputy Courtney Kizer said Johnson had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso and the coroner declared him dead at the scene.

Davis, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was transported to the Garland County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon, an online roster shows.

