m Bengt Holst, a spokesman for the Copenhagen Zoo, said Xing Er, one of the zoo's giant pandas, was recorded on security video crawling up a metal pole studded with three rows of electrical wire, enabling it to escape and roam the park before it was sedated and returned to the new $24.2 million Panda House.

m Nathan Covarrubias, 14, an autistic teenager who disappeared from a boys' ranch in Walnut, Miss., for more than a week, was found alive about 8 miles away in Middleton, Tenn., authorities said.

m Roberts Matthews, 29, a Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned, 13-foot-deep well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali, was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week when a passing farmer heard his cries for help, police said.

m Lee James Mouat Jr., 42, of Newport, Mich., accused of hitting a black man in the face with a bicycle chain in what authorities said was a racially motivated assault at a state park beach that sparked a brawl, faces felony assault and ethnic intimidation counts.

m Scott Bethmann of Atlantic Beach, Fla., a retired U.S. Navy captain, apologized and resigned as a U.S. Naval Academy alumni trustee after a conversation with his wife in which they disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement was accidentally livestreamed on social media.

m James McMillen, public safety director in Sikeston, Mo., pleaded for help finding the perpetrators, saying they can't be allowed to go unpunished, after two young women were killed and seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a weekend party.

m Seth Bruce, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said two boys, ages 15 and 17, were arrested in Memphis on first-degree murder charges and were to be extradited to Michigan in the May 24 fatal shooting of a Saginaw man.

m Scott Jones, manager of the Tennessee State Fair, said this year's fair in September has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, leading organizers to consider alternatives such as contests, exhibits, some carnival-like vendors, and virtual or digital events.

m Kamryn Johnson, 9, of Chanhassen, Minn., and five of her friends, ages 5 to 12, raised about $40,000 in a week by selling homemade bracelets at a neighborhood stand and online, with the proceeds going to help community causes and needs.