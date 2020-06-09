Little Rock board approves purchase of body-worn cameras for police

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the purchase of body-worn cameras for the city's police officers at a meeting this evening.

The cost for the 275 body-worn cameras comes to about $760,000, according to the ordinance. Some of that cost will be offset by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department has approximately 600 officers total, and there will be enough cameras for each officer on the street to be equipped with one each shift, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has said. Officers will rotate the cameras as they change shifts.

The vote came amid of a national conversation about police accountability and racial inequity sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The Little Rock police department has been working on getting body-worn cameras for at least five years but funding has been an obstacle.

"It's the right thing to do and it's essential to 21st century community policing," Scott said Tuesday.

