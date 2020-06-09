Sections
Little Rock transit system sees 1st virus case

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 4:16 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Rock Region Metro bus makes its way through the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus in this 2017 file photo. ( Jeff Mitchell)

Rock Region Metro reported Monday that an employee has tested positive for covid-19. It is the transit agency's first case.

According to a news release from Rock Region Metro, the employee, who has self-quarantined since Thursday and will remain in quarantine through June 18, is a Metro Links paratransit operator. The operator was in close contact with two other Metro employees, an operator and an administrative employee, who are also self-isolating and seeking a covid-19 test, the release said.

The employee was also in contact with 18 riders who rode on two separate days that the employee worked between May 31 and June 3 and who are being notified and advised to consider their level of risk of coronavirus exposure. The employee had been wearing a mask and gloves when interacting with passengers.

The Metro vehicle that the diagnosed employee operated has not been in use since June 4 and is undergoing a deep decontamination process that will be followed by a waiting period before the vehicle is placed in operation again, the release said.

