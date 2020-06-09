Men's Wearhouse owner weighs bankruptcy

Tailored Brands, the owner of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, is considering a potential bankruptcy after the coronavirus lockdown kept America's office workers at home, putting a damper on demand for new suits.

The retailer and its advisers have started reaching out to interested parties about reworking its debts of more than $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. One option is a Chapter 11 filing, which would allow Tailored Brands to keep some of its stores operating while it seeks to shut weaker locations and satisfy its creditors, the people said. Its shares, which had climbed by as much as 33% on Monday, were down more than 17% after the market close.

Plans are in the early stages and could change, with Tailored Brands still seeking alternative forms of financing, according to the people. They asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

"As a matter of company policy, we don't comment on market rumors or speculation," Houston-based Tailored Brands said in an email to Bloomberg.

Management is getting counsel from law firm Kirkland &Ellis and investment bank PJT Partners. A group of lenders is working with law firm Gibson Dunn and investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

Representatives from Kirkland, PJT and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. Gibson Dunn didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The restructuring plans could depend on market conditions and the outlook for stores to reopen, the people said. Sales have suffered because government officials were telling shoppers to stay home and nonessential businesses to stay shut to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Tailored Brands was struggling even before the outbreak. Sales have fallen every year since 2016 as Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank contended with changing consumer tastes and e-commerce rivals.