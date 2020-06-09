Luke Jones, 8, watches with grandfather Roy Cottrell as a crew with the Klenck Co. demolishes the 57-year-old Gabe’s Tower on Monday in Owensboro, Ky. (AP/The Messenger-Inquirer/Greg Eans)

Michigan seeks disaster declaration

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she is requesting a federal disaster declaration for the Midland area, where a failure of two dams destroyed 150 houses and caused more than $200 million in damage.

Under a disaster declaration, Whitmer said she hopes to gain Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance as soon as possible to provide a wide range of service such as crisis counseling, road repairs and loans to homeowners.

The nearly 100-year-old Edenville Dam in Midland failed on May 19, forcing 10,000 residents to evacuate their homes as floodwaters raged through the area.

Midland County Commissioners Chairman Mark Bone said most of the houses damaged by the flood were not in a flood zone, so only about 8% had flood insurance coverage. There was $175 million in damage to homes, businesses and nonprofits, he said, and $34 million to public property.

"We're excited and we are ready," Bone said. "This community is a strong community, they're ready to rebuild, the volunteers here have been amazing and we're ready to go. There's been a mourning period, we're still mourning a little bit, but we're ready to go forward."

President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration in May, after Whitmer sent a request which he signed during a visit to the state.

Motorist accused of striking protesters

MEMPHIS -- An 18-year-old motorist has been charged in Tennessee with recklessly driving into a group of demonstrators who were protesting police brutality, striking four, authorities said.

Protesters have been marching through the streets of major cities across the country, including Memphis, to decry the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.

During a street protest in the Midtown neighborhood of Memphis on Friday, Anthony Marcuzzo slowly drove his Chevrolet Tahoe into a line of protesters "and continued to move forward, pushing through the four demonstrators," according to a police affidavit filed in Shelby County Criminal Court.

A woman was carried 20 feet as she hung onto the driver's side mirror, police said. She was treated at a hospital for bruises on her left arm and left leg.

Marcuzzo, of Germantown, remained on the scene but was released. Police reviewed surveillance video and charged Marcuzzo on Saturday with reckless endangerment and reckless driving. They did not say if Marcuzzo intended to hit protesters.

Online court records do not show if Marcuzzo has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges. He has been released from custody on his own recognizance.

Police kill man who shot woman in face

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint shot her in the face in front of police before officers shot and killed him, police said.

The incident happened Sunday night in Bates County, the Kansas City Star reported, after law enforcement received a report that the woman had been taken at gunpoint from her workplace by a man she had a filed a protection order against, according to the Bates County sheriff's office.

Deputies and a police officer spotted the car headed north on Interstate 49 and stopped it. Officials said the woman got out of the car, but as she was walking toward police, the man jumped from the back seat and shot the woman in the face. Police returned fire, killing the man. The woman was rushed to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

Police on Monday identified the woman as Bridgett L. Burriss, 40, of Warsaw, Mo. The man who shot her was identified as Donald L. Hunter, 39, also of Warsaw.

Texas to push virus tests for minorities

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas will push for increased coronavirus testing in minority communities that have been hit hard by cases by expanding walk-up and drive-thru testing sites, Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.

The Republican also said Texas will be poised to react to any surge in cases that may come from exposure in large public demonstrations that have been held since the death of former Houston resident George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with local officials in Dallas, San Antonio, the Rio Grand Valley and several other areas to ramp up testings sites for each community, Abbott said.

"We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one," Abbott said.

The move comes after several black lawmakers complained the state hasn't adequately addressed their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease covid-19′s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans.

Many of the more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1,700 deaths on the state's case dashboard do not have information on race and ethnicity.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports