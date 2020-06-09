m "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people. Rowling drew anger Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development community, that used the phrase "people who menstruate." "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," the famous British author tweeted. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex. "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction," she tweeted. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth." Rowling's tweets generated responses from the LGBT community and others. A Harry Potter fan group tweeted its disapproval of Rowling's post and encouraged followers to donate to a group that supports black transgender women. GLAAD issued a response on Twitter, calling Rowling's tweets "inaccurate and cruel." The advocacy organization dedicated to LGBT equality then asked those upset by the author's comments to support organizations that help black transgender people. "JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans," GLAAD tweeted. "In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people."

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tenn. Boltonâ€™s book â€œWhat Happened In the Room,â€ has been delayed from May 12 to June 23 according to listings from Wednesday, April 29, 2020, on the website of publisher Simon & Schuster and booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

m John Bolton is forging ahead with plans to publish a memoir about his time in President Donald Trump's White House and is in negotiations with network television channels to promote the book, according to people familiar with the talks. Bolton, who served as national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019, plans to publish The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir on June 23, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. The 592-page book is expected to provide an unvarnished and caustic account of life inside the White House from the national security adviser's perspective. It is expected to describe the president's decision-making process, his warring advisers and a number of foreign policy topics, from Ukraine and Venezuela to North Korea and Iran. The White House has not formally signed off on the book, which has been delayed for months due to a classification review process led by the National Security Council. Bolton believes he has removed all classified material, is planning to publish even if the White House does not give publication approval, those familiar with his thinking said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.