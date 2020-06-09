Nashville police getting cameras Oklahoma, 2 tribes get gambling OK

Nashville police

getting cameras

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After years of delay, Nashville will begin rolling out body cameras and in-car cameras for much of its police force next month, Mayor John Cooper announced Monday.

Former Mayor Megan Barry first promised to fund body cameras several years ago, but the project has been repeatedly delayed over concerns about cost. On Monday, Cooper said in a release that camera vendor Motorola has agreed to delay payment for two years, bringing the cost for 2021 to $2.1 million.

The announcement comes amid a national outcry over policing tactics, including days of protests in Nashville over the May 25 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee to his neck. While the city's protests have been largely peaceful, they did turn destructive one evening several demonstrators toppled a statue of a former state lawmaker who espoused racist views and set a fire inside the city's historic courthouse.

Meanwhile, a routine budget hearing in Nashville last week ran until 5:30 a.m. as hundreds of people showed up or called in asking the council to defund police and put more money into social services.

Monday's announcement drew praise from the city's police watchdog, the Community Oversight Board, which issued a statement calling cameras "a step in the right direction." The board added, "We want to be clear that this is not the sole solution that will change organizational culture and fix systemic problems that have existed for decades, even centuries."

The rollout will begin next month in the West Precinct, which is the only one that currently has sufficient technology infrastructure in place to begin using the cameras. Work to upgrade the infrastructure at other precincts is to be completed within six months with deployment to begin no later than February.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk also welcomed the announcement, saying it has worked with other stakeholders to develop a plan for dealing with the footage that will "protect everyone's rights."

Oklahoma, tribes

get gambling OK

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The federal government approved new gambling compacts between Oklahoma and two tribal nations, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday, but the governor still remains locked in a legal dispute over tribal gambling with other tribes and legislative leaders from his own party.

The compacts between Oklahoma and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation were both "deemed approved" by the U.S. Department of the Interior after the expiration of a 45-day review period.

In a statement, Stitt praised the leaders of the two tribes "who worked hard to secure fair terms for their citizens, and whose contributions throughout the negotiations ensured a more level playing field and modernized gaming market in Oklahoma."

However, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, a fellow Republican who issued a legal opinion that Stitt overstepped his authority with the compacts and urged the Department of the Interior to reject them, criticized the agency for its "thoughtless and irresponsible inaction."

"The tribes cannot begin operating under the terms of these compacts until the many questions that remain pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court are resolved," Hunter said. "I am deeply disappointed in Interior Secretary [David] Bernhardt's abdication of his responsibility to all of Oklahoma's Native American sovereigns, not just two."

The new compacts authorize the tribes to offer additional forms of gambling, including sports betting, and to build new casinos closer to metropolitan areas that would give the state a larger cut of revenue, although it's not clear when either of those might occur.

Hunter has said sports gambling remains illegal under state law, and any attempt by the two tribes to build new casinos would likely face opposition from other tribes already operating casinos in those areas.

Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation, one of the tribes that has sued the governor over the existing gambling compacts, said the new agreements are only authorized to the extent that they don't violate federal law.