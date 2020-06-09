Neighbors lands top 25 prospect in '23 class

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors is shown during a game against Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( David Beach )

Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors received his first commitment in the 2023 class with the addition of one of the nation’s top prospects.

Combo guard Maryn Archer, 5-8, of Derby, Kan., pledged to the Razorbacks on Tuesday. She is the No. 23 prospect in the nation in her class, according to Blue Star Basketball.

She chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Wichita State, Missouri State and Washington State.

“It felt right,” Archer said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s an amazing feeling. I knew this is where I wanted to be. I know Coach Neighbors, his ability to develop players and his ability to help them achieve the dreams they want to achieve is something I really admire.

"I want to be a part of his program and I want to play for an amazing coach like him.”

Archer averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game for a program that has a 67-4 record over the last three seasons.

She shot 46.3 percent from the field, 38.6 percent beyond the 3-point line and made 71.4 percent of her free throws as a freshman.

Archer made unofficial visits to Fayetteville last summer and Jan. 12.

“I’ve loved Arkansas since I went down on my first visit,” she said. “It felt like it’s where I wanted to be.”

She helped lead the Panthers to a 21-2 record and the state semifinals last season before covid-19 forced the cancellation of the tournament. She was named first-team Class 6A VYPE All-State.