North Little Rock police name man officers shot

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 7:14 a.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police in a news release on Monday identified the man officers shot and wounded over the weekend as 47-year-old Danny Hughey of Bay.

The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the department's Rose City substation located at 4609 E. Broadway.

In a previous news release, North Little Rock police said officers responded to the parking lot in reference to a disturbance, but did not elaborate on why officers opened fire on the man. A North Little Rock police spokeswoman, Sgt. Amy Cooper, could not say whether the man was armed when asked on Sunday.

Hughey remains in the hospital. He is in critical condition, but stable, the news release said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave under departmental policy.

