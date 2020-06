North Little Rock school district to offer online meetings for community input on superintendent search

Kids sit against the glass in the cafeteria between classes at North Little Rock High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford

The North Little Rock School District board is hosting online community input meetings as part of the process of selecting a new superintendent.

Ray and Associates Inc. search firm will hold virtual meetings via Zoom Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a news release. Another session will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Information on how to access the meetings is available on the North Little Rock School District website at nlrsd.org.

The School Board voted unanimously last month to use Ray and Associates to find a new superintendent for the 8,000-student district.

The board voted April 23 to immediately terminate the contract of Bobby Acklin, who initially served as interim superintendent before becoming the full-time superintendent in July 2018.

The board evaluated Acklin’s job performance in January and voted to extend his contract — which was set to expire June 30 — to June 30, 2021.

Comments made by Acklin in an audio file sent to board members by the high school principal were among the issues that led to the superintendent’s termination, officials said.

The School Board voted 7-0 last month to appoint Keith McGee interim superintendent.