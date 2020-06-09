Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Adam Dean Hisaw, 28, of 1725 W. Bedford Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Hisaw was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Kaylene Taylor, 18, of 3387 W. Harvard St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary, battery and criminal mischief. Taylor was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Quinton Heese, 21, of 2415 Heather Lynn Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary, battery and criminal mischief. Heese was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Toni Yeager, 34, of 4454 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Yeager was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Gravette

• Justin Leon Sheppard, 42, of 506 Dallas St. S.E. in Gravette was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Sheppard was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Raschaan Dominick Pierre, 46, of 1300 N. D St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Pierre was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $25,000 bond set.

• Melvin Lilron Wright, 20, of 601 W. East St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Wright was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $17,500 bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Enrike Zamora, 24, of 611 Helena St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Zamora was being held Sunday in the Benton County Jail with a $2,500 bond set.

Springdale

• Wilson Barnabas, 27, of 5325 N. Oak St. 0101 in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Barnabas was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $2,500 bond set.

• Kersha Johnson, 42, of 1619 Steele Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Johnson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jason Parsons, 41, of 17 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Parsons was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Wallace Kasinger, 69, of Rural Route 5, Box 5005, in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and breaking or entering. Kasinger was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Kristian Masa, 50, of 567 U.S. 71 North in Winslow was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Masa was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.