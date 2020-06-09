NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass and crappie are prowling the flooded bushes.

Taylor Surly at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie can be caught around bushes with minnows or small hair or soft-plastic jigs. Try for black bass in the backs of coves early with top-water lures. Buzz baits are a good choice. Try plastic worms or deep-diving crank baits later in the day.

Striped bass are biting shad or brood minnows from Point 8 north to Point 5. Bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-70s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is slow because of power generation around the clock and water releases from the spillway gates. Drift-fishing from a boat on the lower end of the tailwater is best.

Try fly fishing with white streamers. The top lures are size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads in natural or bright colors. Size 5 or 7 countdown Rapalas are another good choice.

Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is tops for bait fishing. Nightcrawlers are a good trout bait.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Black bass are biting well on spinner baits or plastic worms rigged wacky or Texas style.

Crappie are biting well, but the depth varies from day to day. Minnows are working better than jigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said crappie can be caught shallow and deep. Fish with minnows or jigs 3 to 5 feet deep in the shallows. Or fish 15 feet deep in the old river channel.

Black bass are hitting top-water lures, spinner baits and plastic worms. Redear are biting well on worms. Catfishing improves daily. Try cut bait or liver.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms at lakes Windsor, Ann and Loch Lomond.

Black bass are biting well early on chatter baits and spinner baits fished around grass. Try plastic worms 15 to 25 feet deep later in the day. The largest bass are being caught at Loch Lomond, but the highest numbers are coming from Lake Windsor.

Catfish are biting liver or cut bait.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting well on buzz baits and top-water lures. All types of soft plastic lures are working for deeper bass.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud said bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Try for catfish with liver.

Illinois River

Good black bass fishing with tube baits, small plastic lizards and Rooster Tails, Stroud says..

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said catfish at Lake Eucha are biting well on liver or nightcrawlers. Try for black bass with big plastic worms or jig and pigs. A red and black jig is a wise choice.

Table Rock Lake

The water level is high, as it is at Beaver and Bull Shoals lakes.

Top-water fishing for black bass is good along gravel banks with bushes early and late. All kinds of top-water lures are working.

Swim baits are a good choice once top-water fishing slows. Work swim baits 3 feet below the surface along flat gravel points and pockets. Use a tube bait or jig and pig for midday fishing.

Try fishing for bass back in the trees with buzz baits or floating worms around isolated trees.