NWA outdoor briefs

FILE -- Bob Carnes of Rogers wrangles a good-sized crappie toward his boat while fishing May 8, 2020, at Beaver Lake near Horseshoe Bend park. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

No license needed

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon Friday runs through Sunday. Residents and nonresidents may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout permit during free fishing weekend.

Enter water education contest

All ages are invited to enter the Beaver Water District Water Education Contest to raise awareness about water conservation.

To enter, choose from four activities and shoot a photo of that activity. Email it to [email protected] Entrants receive a Cool-Cloth neck bandana. Deadline to enter is June 30. Here are the choices.

• Sweep your driveway, patio, or sidewalk with a broom instead of hosing it off or using a blower. This conserves water resources, reduces noise pollution, and saves on electricity.

• Put leaf litter and yard clippings in a compost pile or a brown paper leaf bag you deliver to or have picked up by city compost or mulch facilities.

• Spread straw, wood chips or other organic mulch in flower beds, gardens and erosion prone areas of bare soil.

• Color a page from the Water Fun Facts Coloring Book available on the Beaver Water District website.

Contest information is at www.bwdh2o.org. Some photos will be posted to @BeaverWaterDistrict on Facebook. Please also post your photos to social media with the hashtag bwdh2o. If you have a question, email [email protected] call 479-756-3651.

Tour battlefield birds

Pea Ridge National Military Park is a fine place to learn about the Civil War and the Battle of Pea Ridge. It's also an ideal birding destination.

During a few hours of birding on May 9 at the park, 82 bird species, including 17 warbler species, were counted, said Joe Neal with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society. The varied habitat of forests and fields at the national park attracts all kinds of birds.