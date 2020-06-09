Player commits sans UA visit

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman dipped into Florida to gain the oral commitment of athlete Raheim Sanders on Monday without the benefit of a visit.

Sanders, 6-2, 210 pounds, of Rockledge (Fla.) High School named a top five of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina on May 19. He announced his pledge on Instagram.

He was recruited by Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, receivers coach Justin Stepp and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Sanders a 3-star-plus recruit.

"He's a big, thick, athletic wide receiver with strong hands and deceptive speed," Lemming said. "Very difficult to bring down. He can also play linebacker and safety."

Despite not having a chance to visit Fayetteville because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sanders felt an immediate rapport with the Razorbacks.

"Arkansas, I felt the vibe right away," he said in a prior interview. "I think I can go there and play and display my talent -- not just my talent, but do good academically.

"With Arkansas, overall, it's a lot of things they said. Just telling me they're going to take care of me. Not just telling me, but I feel like they're going to show they're going to take care of me. With them, man, I just feel a vibe. I can't explain the vibe, but I just felt a vibe."

Sanders, who has a 3.2 grade-point average, is looking to major in business.

He becomes the Razorbacks' ninth commitment for the 2021 class.

Arkansas could add more commitments later this week. Quarterback Lucas Coley is announcing his college decision Thursday, and offensive lineman Devon Manuel is expected to make his decision Wednesday.