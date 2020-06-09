Recession hit in February, group says

The U.S. entered an "unprecedented" recession in February as job growth and production began grinding to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the country's longest economic boom on record, a trade group said Monday.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a nonprofit group that tracks U.S. economic cycles, said the economic expansion that started in June 2009 hit a peak in February before dropping sharply, marking the start of the recession.

The bureau defines a recession as "a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months," and it generally waits longer before making a determination. The group waited a whole year to declare the recession of 2008.

But the bureau said the drop in productivity, employment and income was so dramatic this time around that a prompt declaration was justified.

"The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions," the bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said the expansion lasted 128 months, the longest in the history of U.S. business cycles dating back to 1854. Its statement hinted that the downturn could be shorter than usual, with signs of recovery already evident.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, according to the latest jobs report from the Labor Department, down from 14.7% in April. Both figures are still higher than in any economic downturn since World War II. A broader measure of underemployment, which includes those who have given up looking and those who have been reduced to part-time status, is at 21.2%.

The virus crippled nearly all sectors of the U.S. economy, as cities and states implemented sweeping stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions that threw millions of workers into unemployment.

The bureau also reported that the economic shutdown hurt black-owned businesses the most among racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., with a 41% decline in such businesses from February to April.

The bureau said that while the pandemic has hit entrepreneurs across the board, closing some 3.3 million small businesses at least temporarily, black Americans may have fared worse because fewer of them operated in industries deemed "essential" during the pandemic, among other factors. Immigrants who own businesses also fared poorly, with a 36% drop during the period.

"The negative early-stage impacts on minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, if prolonged, may be problematic for broader racial inequality because of the importance of minority businesses for local job creation, economic advancement, and longer-term wealth inequality," said the report's author, Robert Fairlie of the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Overall, the number of operating business owners of all groups fell to 11.7 million in April from 15 million two months earlier, a 22% decline. Aside from blacks and immigrants, Hispanic small-business owners also fared poorly, with a 32% decline over the period. Asians saw a drop of 26%.

The number of businesses owned by white men or women fell 17%, the study says.

Among industries, the only sector that didn't suffer a decline in small-business owners was agriculture, which saw a 7% uptick.

Government officials and economists have offered different time lines for when the economy might rebound, offering up an alphabet soup of "W," "V" and "U"-shaped recoveries that could arrive later in the year or in 2021.

But experts insist that the turnaround will still hinge on controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Many economists believe that the United States may already have exited the recession -- or at least be on its way out.

Robert Gordon, a Northwestern University economist and a member of the bureau's dating committee, said he would bet a recovery started in April or May, meaning that the recession would likely last for only a couple of months. Even so, he said, labeling it a downturn was not a hard choice "because of the extraordinary depth."

"There's no way you can observe that happening and not call it a recession," he said, while acknowledging that it was a very unusual one. "Nothing like it has ever happened."

"It does seems like there has been an improvement in the economy since mid-April," said James Stock, a Harvard University economist and committee member. "What happens going forward depends on policy, specifically epidemiological policy, and on the course of the virus."

"Technically, the recession could be over, making it the deepest and shortest on record," said Ryan Sweet, head of monetary policy research at Moody's Analytics. "Even though growth has resumed, marking a technical end to the recession, for a large number of businesses and individuals, it's going to feel like a recession for years to come."

Some economists say the recovery could take two years or more, with the unemployment rate likely remaining at 10% or higher at the end of this year.

"The most important thing to focus on is the strength of the recovery, and that's where the greatest uncertainty lies right now," said Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at investment bank Evercore ISI.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Sommerfeldt of the New York Daily News, by Steve Matthews and Michael Sasso of Bloomberg News, by Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press, and by Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.