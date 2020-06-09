Recipio Investments highest bidder in Schwyhart auction

Recipio Investments Strategic Fund I, LLC was the high bidder in an auction of the trustee's legal claims in the Texas bankruptcy of a former Northwest Arkansas real estate developer, but the sale has yet to be approved.

In a hearing Monday, Judge Harlin D. Hale of U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas said he would rule on the sale today.

Scott M. Seidel, the trustee in the bankruptcy of Bill and Carolyn Schwyhart, told the judge that after contentious auction held Thursday, Recipio placed the highest bid at $270,000. CHP LLC, a creditor of the Schwyharts was the only other bidder in the auction.

In July 2018, former high-profile real estate developer Bill Schwyhart and his wife Carolyn filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Texas, claiming more than $90 million in debt, mostly related to business.

Last week, trustee Seidel offered at auction "all causes of action of the estate." In bankruptcy cases, the trustee's causes of action -- legal claims against another party -- may be considered property of the estate and therefore something that can be sold with court approval. The purchase gives the buyer the ability to step into the shoes of the trustee to use the trustee's powers to pursue a debtor or to chose to not pursue claims.

The stalking horse bid of $100,000 was made by Recipio which was identified in court documents by the trustee as "a potential target and alleged insider of the Debtors."

In court documents and during Monday's hearing Seidel and his attorney said the estate seems to have claims and causes of action against third parties in the Schwyhart bankruptcy, including Pinnacle Villa LLC and Recipio for potential fraudulent transfers and other causes of action linked to a scheme by the Schwyharts to hide assets, including real property and settlement assets.

He told the court the sale was in the best interest of the estate since any trial would be likely lengthy and costly and wouldn't be guaranteed success. He said the auction ensures the final purchase price for the causes of action are fair and reasonable.

The Schwyharts contend in court documents that they have done nothing wrong. Their attorney has asked the court that their bankruptcy be discharged, saying the couple never intended to hinder, delay or defraud, and that all acts or failures to act outlined in court documents were justified under the circumstances of the case.

During the hearing Monday, Rakhee V. Patel, attorney for Recipio, said it was time put the case to rest. She said Recipio and Pinnacle Villa LLC are affiliates and argued there is no evidence that Recipio is an insider.

In court documents, Patel calls the bankruptcy proceedings a long and soap-opera style dispute. She said the purchase of the trustee's causes of action is a way of buying peace.

In court documents, CHP objected to some wording in the auction motion, contending that while the trustee may sell causes of action of the estate, it should be made clear that those rights don't include CHP's fraud and civil conspiracy claims, since they are not the property of the estate. CHP contends in court filings that the Schwyharts have tried to hide their assets, including their interest in Pinnacle Villa, as well as the home in Northwest Arkansas that CHP describes as a multimillion-dollar mansion.

Patel told the court Monday that all the disputes in the bankruptcy center on the 9 Clubhouse Drive property in Rogers and that as such they center on transfers of property which are clearly in the purview of the trustee's causes of action. Attorney Brian Ferguson representing CHP, reiterated his argument that while some of the causes of action are property of the trustee, CHP's claims of fraud and civil conspiracy are not and therefore can't be undone by the sale.

During the Northwest Arkansas building boom, Bill Schwyhart worked with trucking magnate J.B. Hunt and Tim Graham on the Pinnacle Hills Promenade mall, which opened in 2006. After Hunt's death later that year, his widow, Johnelle Hunt, and Graham broke ties with Schwyhart.

Schwyhart was also one of the investors, along with J.B. Hunt, in the now-defunct charter-jet company Pinnacle Air LLC, which did business as Aspen JetRide. It filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in early 2009.