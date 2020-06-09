State Crime Lab: Autopsy indicates man's death was self-inflicted, not homicide

What was initially reported to be Pine Bluff’s 13th homicide this year has been ruled a suicide, police said Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots about 8 a.m. Friday around the 100 block of Larch Street near the Martha Mitchell Expressway found a vehicle that had struck a pole. A man — later identified as Corey Walker, 45 — was found mortally wounded in the vehicle, police said.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

His body was sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsy, and it was determined that Walker’s wounds were self-inflicted, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Pine Bluff police.