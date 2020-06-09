State police: Arkansas man dies after vehicle flips; 18-year-old killed in separate wreck

At least four people were killed in vehicle crashes on Sunday and Monday in Arkansas, state police reported.

Early Sunday morning, a Mountain View man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stone County.

Bob Heron, 53, was driving a Ford F-250 west on Arkansas 14 around 12:45 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, struck a utility pole, and overturned, according to a preliminary crash report.

Heron was killed in the crash. His passenger, Karen Merriman, 53, was injured, the report states.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

On Monday, a Sheridan man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Grant County during heavy rain, a preliminary crash report states.

Anthony Bishop Heard, 59, was traveling north on Arkansas 35 around 1:25 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, according to the report.

Bishop's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle.

Bishop was killed in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle, both 65, were injured, the report states.

Around the same time Monday, a Newport teenager was involved in a crash with a truck in Independence County, according to state police.

Michael Matteson, 18, was driving a 1997 Jeep south on Arkansas 69 when his vehicle crossed the centerline, the preliminary crash report states.

Matteson's vehicle struck the side and rear of a Freightliner truck traveling north, according to the report.

Matteson was killed in the crash. No other injuries were listed by state police.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

A Monticello man was killed in a single-car crash late Monday in Drew County.

Clark Kent Goudy, 53, was driving west on Lacey New Hope Road around 11 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch, and struck a tree on the passenger side, according to the preliminary crash report. The vehicle struck a second tree before coming to a stop, the report states.

Perry Lee Reed, 65, was killed in the crash. Goudy was injured, according to the report.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 229 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.