PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL

Naturals furlough staff

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals furloughed an unknown number of their employees, according to an announcement Monday from the Rich family, owners of the team.

The statement read: "We're committed to this community for the long haul, and we've made some very difficult decisions to ensure the long-time viability of our businesses.

"While it is our policy not to disclose further information on personnel decisions, our hope is to return all furloughed associates in the future and sooner if the 2020 Naturals baseball season is set to begin."

Naturals General Manager Justin Cole declined further comment.

Benjamin Kelly, the radio voice of the Naturals, posted Monday on his Twitter account that his position had been furloughed on Friday. But a phone message seeking comment was not returned.

Most of the team's 14-person staff has been working from home since April. Head groundskeeper Brock White was the lone person working regularly at Arvest Ballpark, Cole said in an April 13 story.

The Naturals, the Class AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, were set to begin their 13th season in Northwest Arkansas when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports all over the country.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training March 12, and spring training facilities were shut down in the days that followed.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said the team's minor-league players will continue to be paid throughout the year and won't be released in a cost-cutting move. He also said the club has opted to institute tiered pay cuts at the upper levels of management, including Moore's salary, to avoid cutting employees.

-- Paul Boyd

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Missouri pitcher commits to UA

The University of Arkansas added another pitcher to its 2023 recruiting class Monday.

Right-hander Riley Henfling, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Kennett, Mo., committed to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Henfling informed Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs of his commitment.

"It's the best program in the country," Henfling said of Arkansas. "When they offered me a scholarship, I was hyped up to commit to them.

"They hadn't been recruiting me very long. It was kind of a whirlwind for me, honestly, because I just now got good, I guess. They've been talking to me for about a month, month and a half."

Henfling throws a fastball, slider, splitter and knuckle curveball. His fastball was clocked at 90 mph Saturday while pitching for the Arkansas Sticks at the PBR Showcase in Emerson, Ga.

Henfling is at least the fifth player to commit to the Razorbacks' 2023 class.

Oral commitments are not binding.

-- Matt Jones