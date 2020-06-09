ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: State's courthouses marvels of design

Prairie County Courthouse in Des Arc is adorned with an expansive second-floor porch. The county’s other seat is in De Valls Bluff. (Photos special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

The courthouse is the most prominent building in many of Arkansas' county seats. The structure may stand out for its sheer size, its pillared entryway, its circular dome, its soaring towers or some other architectural flourish.

The courthouse is most often in the heart of town, frequently on the main square ⁠— even where that onetime center of local life is no longer the place to shop or socialize. The lawn may be graced with a statue or other memorial, likely as not honoring the local Confederate dead of the Civil War or losses from other U.S. conflicts.

Arkansas has 75 counties, but 85 courthouses. That's because 10 counties still maintain two county seats, an anomaly dating back to horse-and-buggy days when travel for public business was slow and tedious. There are also former courthouses preserved as attractions in three state parks: Jacksonport, Powhatan and Historic Washington.

An Arkansas PBS documentary aired last year observes that "historic county courthouses stand as iconic symbols of Arkansas' development as a state, elegant testaments to justice and important sentries to the history of the state." The film, History on the Line: Preserving County Courthouses, can be viewed at: myarkansaspbs.org/programs/historyontheline.

The Pulaski County Courthouse, 405 W. Markham St. in downtown Little Rock, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places like many of its Arkansas counterparts.

Built in 1887-89 and expanded in 1913-14, the massive complex combines architect Max A. Orlopp's original Romanesque style in stone and brick with the Beaux Arts four-story annex designed by George Mann. The square clock tower, destroyed in a 1961 storm, was restored complete with its dome in 1995. The tower soars 65 feet above the roof line.

As horizontal as the Pulaski County Courthouse is vertical, the Stone County Courthouse in Mountain View stands out for its straight-forward style devoid of pillars, dome or other ornate touches. Fitting the county's name, it is built of local stone.

In a normal year, the courthouse would have been a focus of the Ozark Folk Festival, as musicians and dancers entertained audiences (and themselves) on the lawn's outdoor stage during the third weekend in April. But covid-19 forced the 58th annual fest's cancellation, with hopes for a return in 2021.

Also lacking a tower or dome is Lonoke County Courthouse in Lonoke. Built in 1928 in Classical style, the four-floor structure does boast six massive Doric columns at the front entrance. Along with a marble statue of a Confederate soldier, its lawn has two azalea and rose gardens, two gazebos and several other monuments and markers.

Towers make it easier to spot the courthouses of Saline County (in Benton), Monroe County (in Clarendon), Jefferson County (in Pine Bluff) and Grant County (in Sheridan). There are clocks in each tower.

Topping one of Mississippi County's two courthouses, in Osceola, is a distinctive copper dome trimmed with terra-cotta details. One of Prairie County's two courthouses, in Des Arc, sports a spacious second-floor porch supported by columns.

If these images have whetted your architectural appetite, photographs of most Arkansas courthouses can be found at flicker.com.