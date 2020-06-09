Storm's effects little-seen in state; rain falls, but flooding minimal, county workers say

Forecasters expected the effects on Arkansas from Tropical Depression Cristobal to be manageable despite heavy rain as the storm system moves north across the state from the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the hardest-hit areas of Arkansas had seen 2 to 3 inches of rain as of Monday evening, according to Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock. Cooper said there were some reports of flooding in areas of south-central Arkansas.

Nevertheless, the storm "didn't come rip-roaring through, and thankfully we haven't had too many issues with it," Cooper said in an interview around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Cristobal was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression on Monday.

The threat of flash flooding will linger through this morning over the northern part of Arkansas, Cooper said. An ongoing area of concern is flooding on the state's rivers given the widespread rainfall, he said. Forecasters have reported flooding mainly on the lower White River and the Black River, Cooper said.

Nationally, forecasters expect the storm's remnants to carry fierce winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to much of the Midwest by today.

A very strong storm system sweeping out from the Rocky Mountains is expected to meld with Cristobal in the next couple of days, said Greg Carbin, who oversees forecasts at the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.

"The two will eventually merge into a large cyclone," Carbin said. "It's a pretty fascinating interaction we'll see over the next couple of days."

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Chicago by tonight, the National Weather Service said. Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on nearby Lake Michigan today and Wednesday.

But on Monday, the weather across Arkansas was pretty tame.

In Ashley County, Emergency Management Coordinator Tawana Miller said it appeared by mid-afternoon that the threat of widespread flooding had dropped from what was feared earlier in the day.

"It's kind of slacking up, and that is giving us a bit of a break," Miller said. "If it hadn't been for that break, we would probably see more of the roads flooding under, but right now we're holding on. We are expecting more rain, but not as much as was predicted because of the way the storm has kind of slowed up. And it's not as powerful as it was, so I don't think we're going to be as bad as we thought it would be in the beginning."

A flash flood warning was issued at 1:30 p.m. for areas in Grant, Cleveland, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties after National Weather Service radar indicated heavy rain associated with the remnants of Cristobal was occurring in those four counties.

Jefferson County Coordinator Karen Blevins said her office had received some reports of flooding in Pine Bluff around Harding Avenue and in the Watson Chapel area.

"We've had several reports of trees down, also," she said.

In Grant County, Melissa Harrison with the county judge's office said flooding had been minimal as of mid-afternoon Monday.

"The usual places that have water are pretty well known around here, but I haven't gotten any complaints," Harrison said. "I did have a report a tree down on [Arkansas] 46 north, but other than that it's just been rainy."

In Cleveland County, Amber Spears in the county judge's office said that although there had been reports of a couple of trees down, conditions in the county were mainly wet, with little or no flooding occurring.

"It's just been kind of a slow, steady rain all day," she said. "Not really a lot of water. I'm not looking for it to create any problems."

At the Lincoln County Road Department in Star City, Susan Hibbard said she had not received any reports of road flooding or downed trees as of Monday afternoon.

The majority of the storm's damage happened along the Gulf Coast.

Coastal Mississippi news outlets reported stalled cars and trucks as floodwaters inundated beaches and crashed over highways. On the city of Biloxi Facebook page, officials said emergency workers helped dozens of motorists through floodwaters, mostly on U.S. 90 running along the coast.

In Alabama, the bridge linking the mainland to Dauphin Island was closed much of Sunday but was being reopened Monday. Police and state transportation department vehicles led convoys of motorists to and from the island when breaks in the weather permitted.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for two people who went out in a 20-foot yellow boat near Slidell, La., on Sunday afternoon and hadn't returned. A helicopter and local officials were assisting in the search for Ted Roach and Jennifer Lingoni, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.