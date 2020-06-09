People wait to re ll oxygen cylinders Monday at a shop in Cal- lao, Peru. Hospitals in Peru and other parts of Latin America are reporting shortages of oxygen as they confront the covid-19 pandemic. (AP/Martin Mejia)

Turkey detains journalists in spy probe

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish police Monday detained two journalists for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged "political and military espionage," the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

The journalists -- Ismail Dukel, the Ankara representative of TELE1 television channel, and Muyesser Yildiz of the OdaTV news website -- were being questioned by anti-terrorism police, the agency reported.

OdaTV said Yildiz, who has reported on military issues, was detained following a raid on her home. Police confiscated electronic material, the website reported.

Last month, authorities charged seven journalists -- including two OdaTV editors and a reporter -- with violating laws governing the intelligence agency, for stories on the death of an intelligence officer reportedly killed in Libya. The journalists will go on trial later this month.

As many as 85 journalists and other media workers are currently in jail under Turkey's broad anti-terrorism laws, according to the Turkish Journalists Syndicate, including many who were detained in a crackdown after a 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey maintains that the journalists are prosecuted for criminal acts and not for their journalistic work.

Indian militant deaths spark protest

SRINAGAR, India -- Anti-India protesters clashed with Indian government forces near a village in Kashmir where four rebels were killed in a gunbattle, as assailants fatally shot a village official elsewhere in the disputed region, officials said Monday.

Earlier Monday, Indian soldiers laid a siege around a village in Kashmir's southern Shopian area on a tip that militants were hiding there, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman.

As the soldiers launched search operations, soldiers and militants exchanged gunfire, Kalia said. He said four rebels were killed. Police said three soldiers were wounded.

As the fighting raged, hundreds of people marched near the site in solidarity with the rebels and chanted slogans seeking an end to Indian rule over the region. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.

No casualties were immediately reported in those clashes.

The gunbattle came hours after Indian troops killed five militants in the same area, also triggering fierce clashes with villagers.

Later Monday, assailants fatally shot an elected village official in the outskirts of southern Anantnag, police said. The slain person was a member of India's opposition Congress party and was a minority Kashmiri Hindu, called Pandits.

Police called it a "terror crime" and blamed militants for the killing, the second of a noncombatant in three days in the region.

Violence has escalated in Kashmir in recent months as India has stepped up its counterinsurgency operations. Militants have also continued their attacks on government forces and alleged informants.

Germany says attack on Muslims foiled

BERLIN -- A man has been arrested in Germany after allegedly threatening an attack on Muslims, citing the assailant who attacked mosques in New Zealand last year, prosecutors said Monday.

The 21-year-old from the northern city of Hildesheim is suspected of announcing his intention to carry out an attack "with multiple dead" in an internet chat Friday, prosecutors in Celle said in a statement.

He was detained Saturday. Investigators found weapons at his apartment that he had apparently acquired to carry out an attack and "data files with radical right-wing contents," prosecutors said. The suspect's name was not released.

A judge Monday ordered him kept in custody on suspicion of disturbing the peace by threatening crimes and of financing terrorism, a count that prosecutors said stems from the weapons.

Prosecutors said that in the chat he mentioned the man who attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and killed 51 people in March 2019, and said he wanted to do something similar. He said his aim was "to kill Muslims," according to the statement.

N. Korea set to halt contact with South

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea says it'll cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said today it will be "the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with south Korea and get rid of unnecessary things."

The agency said all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at noon today.

In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, as well as nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.

The North Korean threats came amid a prolonged deadlock in its nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.

