Virus effect on funds unclear, officials told

FAYETTEVILLE — Washington County’s justices of the peace were told Monday the revenue forecast will remain unclear for several more months.

Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill said officials won’t know how much county finances will be affected for the year for another month or two at least. He said government relies on property tax revenue as its main source of money and sales tax revenue is the second-biggest source.

“March wasn’t as bad as I expected,” Hill said. “I think April is going to be the worst month. May won’t be great either.”

Hill said the county’s share of the 1% sales tax from March was about $693,000, up about $30,000 or 4.5% from 2019.

For the year-to-date, the county has received about $3.4 million, which is about $234,000 or 7.4% more than 2019.

Hill has projected the county will receive about $8.1 million from the sales tax for the year. Revenue from the 1% sales tax is divided among the county and city governments on a per capita basis.

Hill said a detailed sales tax revenue report from the state shows some shifts in spending comparing March 2019 to March 2020. It was in mid-March some businesses were closed and social distancing guidelines put in place limiting others to minimize the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Hill said revenue from general merchandise stores, such as Walmart and Target, showed an increase of about 25% from March 2019 to March 2020.

Grocery stores increased about 27% and liquor, wine and beer stores increased about 15%. Revenue from clothing stores dropped more than 38% while restaurants dropped nearly 20% and drinking places dropped 10%.

Hill said the county may see some decline in the money from the 0.5% sales tax dedicated to roads and highways, since it’s based on fuel sales.

Hill also said the county’s jail fund will probably see a decline since the Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to reduce the jail population during the covid-19 emergency, so the county will receive less money for housing detainees for other agencies and from jail fees.

Ann Harbison, justice of the peace for District 14 in southern Washington County and committee chairman, said she expects to start budget meetings in September so officials will have time to consider the revenue reports for the next few months.

The justices of the peace dealt with a few housekeeping items in a 30-minute meeting Monday, repealing an ordinance adopted in April and then approving several new ordinances to to properly budget grant money for the county’s animal shelter to buy a new animal control vehicle.

Tom Sissom can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @NWATom.