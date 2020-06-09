WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks Tuesday April 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily update about the corona virus in Arkansas. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/415governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas reported by the state Department of Health remained at 9,740 on Tuesday morning. The death toll remained at 155.

Check back to watch the live video.