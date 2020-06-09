Police: 6 shot, injured at party in Hope

Six people ranging in age from 15 to 21 were shot and injured by gunmen at a late-night party in Hope early Sunday, police said.

Another person broke a leg trying to escape the gunfire, Assistant Chief Kimberly Tomlin said.

According to a news release, police found two people with gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Hickory Street after a call came in Sunday around 2 a.m. that multiple shots were fired in the area. Witnesses told officers they were at a large gathering when three males shot into the crowd.

The victims were sent to nearby hospitals in Hope and Texarkana for treatment, police said. Five others had traveled by car for treatment before officers arrived.

The gunmen were last seen at the intersection of Edgewood and Hickory streets getting into a black car, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.