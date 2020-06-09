Zoning plan for Underwood Park in Fayetteville clears Planning Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- Planning commissioners gave a thumbs-up to a plan for a new park on the west side of town with safety in mind.

The commission on Monday voted 9-0 to forward to the City Council a zoning plan for Underwood Park at the former Razorback Golf Course. The land covers about 130 acres west of Deane Solomon Road, north of West Mount Comfort Road.

About 65 acres mostly at the northern end of the site would be used as a conservation-themed park. Craig and Laura Underwood bought the property in 2017 for $1.4 million with the intention of providing the west side of town a park similar to Gulley Park.

About 28 acres on the southern end, near Jeremiah Place and Emil Drive, would be zoned for apartments, up to 602 units. North of that, along Deane Solomon Road, would be about 17 acres for businesses such as shops and retail. To the west would be another 17 acres for offices and other commercial uses. A pond would remain between the two pieces for businesses and offices.

Commissioners added two conditions that deal with frontage along the perimeter of the park. The conditions would have buildings face at least half the entire perimeter of the park. Commissioner Matt Hoffman suggested the conditions, saying they were needed to promote safety through the eyes on the street design principle.

"The main point is I want front doors of buildings facing the park," he said.

A number of homes on Vanike Drive have their backyards facing the proposed park on the northern side of the property. Limiting the frontage requirement to 50% of the entire perimeter would mean those front-facing buildings could line the park's southern ends, Hoffman said.

Tom Hennelly with Crafton Tull and Associates expressed hesitancy at such restrictions at this point in the development process, adding he understood the benefits of having structures face a park.

Brian Sorensen, a neighbor, reminded the commission of the property's tumultuous past. Neighbors spoke out in droves against a proposal in 2016 from Lindsey Management, which would have had up to 730 residential units and 40 units of park land.

Sorensen said he had never seen a more unified front than the effort against that proposal. Neighbors still share some of the same concerns about environmental impact and traffic, but the Underwood proposal takes those concerns under more consideration comparatively, he said.

"The Underwoods created a vision that seems to check most of the boxes for us," Sorensen said.

The City Council will have final say on the request.

In other business, the commission rejected by a 6-3 vote a plan for a 240-unit apartment complex at the northeast corner of Old Missouri Road and Joyce Boulevard.

The Trails at Paradise Valley would have nine buildings with a pool and clubhouse. A tree preservation and drainage area in the center would have a boardwalk in the middle of a walking path for pedestrians.

The 10-acre site is zoned for apartments, but a portion at the southern boundary is zoned for community services. Hennelly, who served also as representative on the request, told the commission a rezoning was planned for the portion that has one multifamily building to get it in compliance with the rest of the site.

Commissioners voiced displeasure with the layout, citing concerns with access, adhering to zoning code and safety.

"I don't think a few lights and some benches and a path makes this space safe," Hoffman said.

Planning Commission decisions on development plans can be appealed to the City Council.