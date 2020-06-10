An American dialogue

Today we present a contemporary American political conversation, which actually is a composite--adapted with journalistic license for context and clarity--of a few conversations I've had lately.

I deem the discussion reflective of the current national condition and perhaps instructive or thought-provoking. My contributions are italicized, not for emphasis, but clear separation.

Here goes:

"Hey, check out this link in which Drew Brees is stating his opinion against kneeling during the national anthem and is being verbally assaulted profanely and obscenely by protesters and fellow professional athletes. Drew Brees is a champion of his community, a major donor and activist in the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He doesn't deserve this. This ought to concern you, both as one who expresses his opinion for a living and one generally identified with the left, which seems to be deteriorating into these tactics and this tone."

"I don't much care what Drew Brees' opinion of kneeling is. I don't care a great deal more about what Colin Kaepernick's opinion of kneeling is. I care mostly that each is free to express himself. I don't care what a few protesters' opinion of Drew Brees is. He is a grown man; he can handle himself. If you are concerned about profane assaults over opinions, then you should look at my email inbox for the last 30 years. I find it mildly ironic that you seem to want to make me account for protesters' rhetoric while the president you voted for has fueled and sanctioned this kind of incivility with his cynically megalomaniacal and disgraceful tone."

"As I have told you, I am a reluctant Donald Trump supporter. I do not approve of anything regarding his behavior. I like what he's done, and, given the choice with Joe Biden, I will vote for him again. You need to lighten up. It's not healthy to go around mad all the time."

"I'm fairly blissful, except regarding the defiling of America and its presidency by the disgrace you embrace with a nod to reluctance, as if that makes your deal with the devil all right. I was sitting here all lightened up and then an old friend sent me a message presuming to involve me because somebody said something vicious about a quarterback. I don't care about guys who throw footballs. I care about a guy who is befouling our Oval Office and purposely and shamelessly ripping this country further apart to serve his ego."

"It's not just street protesters. It's fellow professional athletes. And do you really think Joe Biden would be a good president?"

"I don't care about fellow professional athletes either. I'm doubtful about Biden. But I'm certain that, at his worst, he could only be our second-worst president of the last two."

"You don't like a good economy and a re-opening to get us back to it?"

"I love a good economy. I love the way Barack Obama rebuilt one. I like the way it continued under Trump until the virus. I am pleased that my retirement savings have recovered to post a small net gain for the calendar year. I am pleased the unemployment rate is down. I am pleased that, confronted with the economic lockdown, our Congress practiced liberal Keynesian economics to build a bridge. I am worried about the virus and the restarting. The answer is not staying closed but reopening responsibly, which I'm not sure we're up to. But none of that has anything to do with the horrible creature who waddled over to a church the other day to lift a Bible to try to appropriate the Lord for his aggrandizement and who advocated martial law with the American military activated as domestic policemen, in clear violation of the Constitution. A blowhard raising a Bible and invoking the military in the street--are you all right with the despotic implications of that?"

"Oh, please. My Lord cannot be appropriated. My faith in the Lord's saving grace has absolutely nothing to do with any man, including Trump. And you like it that Eisenhower sent federal troops to integrate Central High."

"I do. That was one specific federal court order--a full-effect law--that a state was refusing to obey, causing violence. The 101st Airborne was activated for the narrowly targeted purpose to keep order and get those kids in school pursuant to law. That is worlds different from your guy proposing to put federal troops in the street open-endedly nationwide. I might go along with Trump identifying a local jurisdiction that is using local authorities not to police the protests, but encourage riots, causing and countenancing violence against innocent citizens, with a governor deploying the National Guard on the side of rioters. If Trump wants to make that case, then he should identify the specific locale and the specific outrage and announce a specific and narrowly targeted use of federal troops. They key is that the responsibility I've outlined is for the state National Guard, and, in Little Rock in 1957, the governor was using the state National Guard on the side of lawbreaking--on the side of keeping children out of school though the federal law mandated otherwise."

And for variety:

"Why do you defend The New York Times for running that column from Tom Cotton about militarizing the street? This country is so far gone toward a fascist dictatorship from the likes of Cotton and his buddy the president that you've become just a tired old man hopelessly out of touch, babbling all that ancient nonsense about presenting all sides. Man, we're past that when a senator wants the American military to shoot protesters in the street."

"Not in this space we aren't past that. By the way, Cotton didn't specifically call for the military to shoot protesters. He called for the military to stop riots. That might have entailed shooting protesters, but, as a central point, he no more called for shooting protesters than Eisenhower called for shooting Arkansas rednecks in 1957. Even so, we have a U.S. senator saying a crazy thing and the Times' editorial department chooses to run his essay as a matter of vital public dialogue. A wildly extremist U.S. senator who has the madman president's ear must be revealed. The newsroom ought to speak in response only by doing whatever article it deems advised by the essay, not by reporters tweeting their outrage that the senator was allowed to argue his horrid viewpoint. My livelihood exists on the concept of newspapers permitting contrary opinions. I don't want to go back to busing tables. I wasn't any good at it, and now you have to disinfect, which would make me even slower than before."

