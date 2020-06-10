April's layoffs put at 7.7 million

A woman walks past a reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company in Seattle last week. U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

BALTIMORE -- U.S. employers laid off or discharged 7.7 million workers in April -- signaling the depth of the economic hole that was created by the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.

The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16% from March, to 5 million. Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.

About 1.79 million people quit their jobs in April, down from 2.79 million a month earlier. The quits rate, which measures voluntary job leavers as a share of total employment, dropped to 1.4% -- the lowest since April 2011. At the start of the year, when the job market was at its best in decades, the quits rate was near the highest level in history.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The grim April -- which followed an even bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs -- suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade's worth of gains that vanished in about 60 days. Hiring did rebound in May as a net 2.5 million jobs were added, the government said in a report Friday. But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs, rather than an economy at full throttle.

The Tuesday report shows how employers responded quickly to the pandemic by furloughing or laying off workers in March, though that slowed the next month as consumer spending appeared to bottom out and even recover slightly. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey details overall hiring and job separation figures, while the monthly job data reflects net changes.

The next several months could be a challenge, as monthly hiring was only at 60% of 2019's average.

As employers cut millions from their payrolls across the country, there were 4.6 unemployed workers competing for every job opening in April. That stands in stark contrast to a two-year trend in which vacancies exceeded the number of unemployed.

The survey data lags behind the monthly employment report by a month, but it offers a level of detail not available in the jobs report. The Labor Department said it modified the April survey estimates to better reflect the virus impact and the figures aren't directly comparable with the survey period used for the establishment survey in the monthly jobs report.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.