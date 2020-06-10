Arrest made in hit-and-run accident that left at least one dead

FORT SMITH — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a hit and run accident in Alma that resulted in death and injury.

Humberto Pacheco of Fort Smith was arrested by the Alma Police Department at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Crawford County jail on suspicion of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, a felony, Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer said on Wednesday.

The Alma Police Department was dispatched to the area of U.S. 64 East and the Alma city limits on Tuesday for a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the affidavit states. It was determined that the suspect had left the scene. The victims, who were both boys, were found in the middle of the roadway with severe injuries.

Both boys were transported by EMS, and police were notified that one of them had been pronounced dead. The other child was transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith before being transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Pointer said he was still in critical condition on Wednesday. Neither Pointer nor the affidavit disclosed the victims’ identities.

Police were able to determine a suspect vehicle based on the investigation and evidence collected from the scene, the affidavit states. A sergeant with the Crawford County sheriff’s office was able to locate a suspect vehicle, a 1998 Freightliner, at Delfines Trucking at 4308 Alma Highway in Van Buren. The vehicle was seized and transported to the sheriff’s office, with the affidavit stating that a search warrant will be sought for it.

Pacheco arrived at the scene due to being notified that the police were seizing his truck. After agreeing to drive to the Alma Police Department to be interviewed, and being both read his rights and provided a translator, he said that he left Delfines Trucking at about 5 a.m. and drove east on U.S. 64 East toward Alma. Nearing the city, he passed the weight scale and was looking at the traffic signal at U.S. 64 East and Rudy Road when he heard and felt a crash.

Pacheco said that he stopped the vehicle to check for damage, according to the affidavit. He looked west toward the collision site, and did not see anything. Believing that he had hit a deer, Pacheco returned his to Delfines Trucking because his vehicle was damaged.

Pacheco also said during the interview that he returned to Delfines Trucking later in the morning to use a different truck. Driving down U.S. 64 East once again, he saw the police and cones at the scene but did not stop.

The Crawford County prosecuting attorney’s office said Pacheco was in court Wednesday morning before Circuit Court Judge Marc McCune for his first appearance. A $100,000 legally sufficient bond was set, with Pacheco bonding out of the county jail at 12:15 p.m.

The Crawford County sheriff’s office, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police and the Van Buren Police Department assisted in the case.