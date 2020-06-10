Sections
Cleveland picked as Springdale's next superintendent

by Dave Perozek | Today at 8:12 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board late Tuesday chose Jared Cleveland as the School District's next superintendent.

The board made the decision following an executive session that lasted more than two hours.

Cleveland, the district's deputy superintendent for personnel and support services, will begin as superintendent July 1. He will take over for Jim Rollins, who is leaving to become president of Northwest Technical Institute. Rollins has been superintendent since 1982.

Cleveland has previous superintendent experience, first with the Magazine School District in Logan County, then with the Lavaca School District in Sebastian County. The Arkansas Department of Education hired him in 2012 as its assistant commissioner for the Division of Fiscal and Administrative Services.

A year later, the Springdale School District hired Cleveland as deputy superintendent for personnel, replacing Hartzell Jones, who retired in 2013 after 44 years with the district.

