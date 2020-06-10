Conway School District superintendent is retiring

Greg Murry, superintendent of the Conway School District since July 2007, is retiring from his position after the current school year, the district announced Wednesday.

Murry, 62, said his plans include spending more time with his family, according to a news release from the district.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you, this district, our magnificent staff, and our incredible students,” Murry wrote in a letter to the School Board, which approved his resignation Tuesday night. ”Thank you for the privilege to do so.”

Murry, who grew up in Little Rock, took over the Conway district at age 49 after working for the Springdale School District, where he worked as assistant superintendent for business affairs. In an earlier period of his career, he taught choral music in the Pulaski County Special School District for six years. Murry said in a 2007 interview that he played trumpet and baritone in band in high school.

“I focused on choir in college,” he said in the interview.

During his tenure in Conway, voters in 2010 passed a 1.9-mill school tax increase for the construction of an additional elementary school, which became Carolyn Lewis Elementary, and a new Conway High School.