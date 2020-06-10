Driver wants sport to ban Confederate flag

Confederate and American flags y on top of motor homes at Daytona Inter- national Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2015. Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the top tier of NASCAR, is calling for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport. (AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of racing's roots.

Bubba Wallace -- the lone black driver in the sport -- stepped forward this week to declare it is time for the stock car series with deep ties to the South to ban the flag at its properties and formally distance itself from what is a symbol of slavery for member people.

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace greets fans during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va.

As the nation grappled with social unrest after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, the predominantly white field of drivers united for a video promoting social change. A black NASCAR official took a knee before Sunday's race near Atlanta in what may have been a first for the series, and the governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice.

Wallace -- who wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" at Sunday's race -- is discussing the topic of race and racing: "My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags."

"There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying," Wallace told CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Wallace arrived in the sport hyped as a trailblazer of sorts in a series that had long lacked diversity. He finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500 but has had limited success, and often needed patchwork sponsorship deals to keep racing. But the 26-year-old Alabama native has pushed the issue of race to the front burner for NASCAR.

"We want all to feel welcome at our events in the future," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer.

NASCAR has been more open in recent times to the eradication of the Confederate flag. Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR's core Southern-based fan base.

Not everyone obliged, and fans staunchly defended their Confederate flags and raised them from their RVs.

"Now, it's kind of a middle finger," NASCAR historian Dan Pierce said.

But as Confederate monuments are toppled around the South and calls for social justice ring out, those fans may have run out of time.

Wallace will make another statement today when NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He is driving a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet.

"I think it's going to speak volumes for what I stand for," Wallace said on a Twitter video. "We knew the Martinsville race was open, we did not sell sponsorship for that, and it sparked an idea of, why not run a #blackout car?"

Wallace concedes he rarely gave the Confederate flag much thought.

"What I'm chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative," Wallace told CNN.

Wallace is silent no more, and his fellow drivers have followed his lead and broken with past protocols, where any hint of rankling corporate sponsors often led to muted responses to societal issues.

"I think it's one of those things that some of us are just ignorant about and don't really think about it or worry about it," 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. said Tuesday. "And then you hear somebody like Bubba talk about it and how he feels about it and it wakes you up a bit. Yeah, I think NASCAR is going to do the right thing there."

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin said he would support NASCAR taking a hard line on the Confederate flag.

"NASCAR's going to continue to make changes, and I'm sure they'll look at what flags they want to fly in the infield," Hamlin said. "If you look at all the haulers each and every weekend, they've got the American flags flown all over the top of them. That's what we salute when we do the national anthem."

