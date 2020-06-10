Fayetteville to slow downtown traffic on Sundays

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will slow traffic downtown on Sundays this summer so that pedestrians and cyclists can safely use city streets.

The extension of the Slow Streets NWA program will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday from June 14 to August 30, according to a city news release.

Unnecessary traffic will be discouraged and speed limits will be reduced through the designated area, which includes streets and neighborhoods between Wilson Park and Dickson Street as well as the downtown square.

"This program offers more ways for people to get outside and enjoy themselves, and it will bring a welcome boost to our downtown businesses at the same time," said Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

The Sunday program will begin alongside an existing all day Slow Streets program around the Wilson Park neighborhood.

Feedback from the community is encouraged and residents can give their opinions on the project at speakup.fayetteville-ar.gov/slow-streets-project.