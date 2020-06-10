m Kathy Sullivan, 68, an astronaut and oceanographer who became the first American woman to walk in space in 1984, emerged from a deep-sea submersible after a 35,810-foot dive to the Challenger Deep to become the first woman to reach the deepest known spot in the Pacific Ocean's Marianas Trench.

m Prince Philip, the senior royal who retired from public life two years ago, plans to have a quiet lunch today at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II to mark his 99th birthday since he and the 94-year-old queen are well into the over-65 age group most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

m Kevin Penn of Decatur, Ala., a black business owner who was armed when he called to report a robbery in his liquor store, was punched in the face by a responding police officer who mistook him for a robber as Penn held the actual suspect at gunpoint, police said.

m John McCall was fired as campus police chief at Troy University in Troy, Ala., for writing on social media that George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck, "absolutely" helped cause his own death, a comment that school officials said doesn't reflect the university's values.

m John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, signed into law legislation prohibiting drivers and passengers, already barred from smoking cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is present in a vehicle, from vaping with a child in a vehicle starting in August.

m Richard Garrett, 20, of Indianapolis, who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a police dog named Harlej in a wooded area as he fled on foot after a high-speed chase, was sentenced to six years in prison, prosecutors said.

m John William Carr III and Jackie Lee Spencer, two men who believe they were switched at birth nearly 80 years ago, are suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, W.Va., alleging negligence and breach of duty by the diocese-run hospital where they were born.

m John Magufuli, the president of Tanzania, declared at a church service that the country is free of the coronavirus -- six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating coronavirus data at 509 cases.

m Shaun Michaelsen, 41, of Jupiter, Fla., is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed, reaching 85 mph, because he wanted to be a "cool father" -- even though he is not her dad.