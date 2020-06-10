Let's Eat: Hammontree's permanently closes in Rogers

Hammontree's Grilled Cheese has permanently closed its location on West Walnut Street in downtown Rogers.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have decided that it is financially impossible for us to reopen our Rogers location," the grilled cheese restaurant announced in a social media post Tuesday night.

The company's remaining downtown Fayetteville location is open for dine in and curbside pickup at 326 N West Ave.

The restaurant halted dine in service on March 18 due to coronavirus concerns, but continued curbside pickup in Fayetteville, according to a social media post.

Hammontree's specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches made from local ingredients.