Let's Eat: Hammontree's permanently closes in Rogers

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Historic buildings line W. Walnut Street on Monday Oct. 10, 2016 in downtown Rogers' historic district.
Hammontree's Grilled Cheese has permanently closed its location on West Walnut Street in downtown Rogers.
"It's with a heavy heart that we have decided that it is financially impossible for us to reopen our Rogers location," the grilled cheese restaurant announced in a social media post Tuesday night.
The company's remaining downtown Fayetteville location is open for dine in and curbside pickup at 326 N West Ave.
The restaurant halted dine in service on March 18 due to coronavirus concerns, but continued curbside pickup in Fayetteville, according to a social media post.
Hammontree's specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches made from local ingredients.
