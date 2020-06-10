McCroskey tuning up, moving on

Mac McCroskey is making the most of a little extra work in the Perfect Timing Collegiate League.

The former Springdale Har-Ber standout walked and scored to help Perfect Timing White to a 9-9 tie on Tuesday, but he's headed to South Dakota later in the week to play in the Expedition League.

"It's been good to get some ABs in before I head out," McCroskey said. "It's just been good because I've been off for a couple months.

"I'm seeing the ball pretty good, just trying to stick to my approach I had back in school, hit line drives up the middle."

His last game in the Perfect Timing League will be Thursday.

McCroskey's been fortunate to work with a former high school teammate during the time when everything was shutdown because of the pandemic.

"I've been lucky," McCroskey said. "I've got a buddy who I played with in high school who's got a pretty nice indoor in his backyard. I've been going and hitting at his place quite a bit.

McCroskey enjoyed an abbreviated sophomore season at Eastern Oklahoma State College before the coronavirus shut down all collegiate sports. The right-handed hitting infielder hit .389, drove in 19 runs and scored 24 in 21 games, after transferring from Cowley County Community College.

"We were out to like 19-4 before the season was cut short," McCroskey said. "I was off to a really good start, kinda set the tone.

Like many freshmen, his emphasis has been trying to increase strength, McCroskey said. That's been a focus since coming back in Springdale in March when college campuses were shutdown.

"Just lifting and eating, trying to get bigger and stronger," McCroskey said.

Snakes alive

All action came to a halt in the top of the second inning Tuesday in the game between PT Black and PT White when a snake was spotted on the field near the shortstop position.

A couple of players took a couple of steps toward the reptile before it slithered off toward third base and moved off the field.

Tossing zeroes

Former Bentonville standout Kasey Ford tossed three scoreless innings and struck out four to help Perfect Timing Red earn a 4-0 victory over Sandlot Black.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander allowed 3 hits, struck out 4 and walked 1. He threw 67 pitches.