Meetings set in North Little Rock superintendent hunt

The North Little Rock School District School Board is hosting online community input meetings as part of the process for selecting a new superintendent.

The Ray and Associates Inc. search firm will hold virtual meetings via Zoom today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30-7:30 p.m., according to a news release. Another session will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Information on how to access the virtual meetings is available on the North Little Rock School District website at nlrsd.org.

The School Board voted unanimously last month to use Ray and Associates to find a new superintendent for the 8,000-student district.

The board voted April 23 to terminate the contract of Bobby Acklin, who initially served as interim superintendent before becoming the full-time superintendent in July 2018.

Acklin's termination came after the board evaluated job performance in January and voted to extend his contract -- which was to expire June 30 -- to June 30, 2021.

Comments made by Acklin in an audio file sent to board members by the high school principal were among the issues that led to the superintendent's termination, officials said.

The School Board voted 7-0 last month to appoint Keith McGee interim superintendent.