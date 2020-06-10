m Stressed out while working at a bank in New Zealand, Junelle Kunin began searching for music paired with teachings from the Dalai Lama to calm herself down and allow herself to focus. But she couldn't find it online. That's when the musician and practicing Buddhist proposed an idea to The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama: Let's make an album fusing music with mantras and chants from the Tibetan spiritual leader. She was politely turned down. But on a trip to India -- where Kunin says she typically gets a chance to meet the Dalai Lama -- she asked again, this time writing a letter and handing it to one of his assistants. Five years later, Inner World is born. The album, featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music, will be released July 6, his 85th birthday. The 11-track project will be released in conjunction with a companion booklet. "I'd never heard him speak like this. He really was so excited ... he actually proceeded to explain to me how important music is," Kunin said. "He leaned forward and his eyes were sparkling, and his fingers were rubbing together and he (talked) about how music can help people in a way that he can't; it can transcend differences and return us to our true nature and our good heartedness." Kunin said that although she worked on the album for the last five years, it feels extremely relevant releasing it now. "It's not a Buddhist project, it's to help everyday people like myself, even though I am Buddhist," Kunin said. "The messages couldn't be more poignant for our current social climate and needs as humanity."

m Israeli model Bar Refaeli signed a plea bargain agreement with authorities on Tuesday to settle a long-standing tax evasion case against her and her family. The deal will require Refaeli, 35, to serve nine months of community service while her mother, Zipi, will be sent to prison for 16 months. The two were also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state. The heart of the case revolved around Refaeli's residence over the past decade as she gallivanted around the world in high-profile modeling campaigns, graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and had a lengthy romantic relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Israeli tax law determines residency primarily upon whether the person spent most of the calendar year in the country. Prosecutors charged her with providing incorrect tax information. Refaeli's lawyers said Refaeli hadn't intentionally evaded tax payments and is "taking responsibility" for any mistakes. Refaeli's mother, who also acted as her agent, was charged with failure to report income as well as attempting to blur Refaeli's actual residency status and failing to declare her own income as her daughter's agent.