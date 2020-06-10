UNCORKED: No special occasion needed to enjoy some rose

Let's be honest, every day is a rose day. Those lazy pool-side afternoons, the exceptional food pairings or those lawn chair sunsets, it's easy to celebrate this pink-hued refreshing wonder. We already know we don't need a special occasion to open a bottle of rose but as with all things needing to be commemorated, it deserves an official day to shine. This Saturday is National Rose Day and another reason to celebrate this blushing gem. (National Rose Day is held every year on the second Saturday in June.)

I feel I can take a small amount of credit for this "National" celebration of rose. I have been campaigning, promoting and even debating the declaration of my adoration for rose for years. I knew it would be a matter of time before the rest of the world joined in this celebration.

There are many different styles of rose -- ranging from bone dry, semi-sweet to lusciously sweet. A style many only consider for special occasions (and not necessary) is sparkling rose.

Rose sparkling wines are not only fun and refreshing but they can be a very serious style of wine. They are made using the same methods as most Champagne and sparkling wines but usually with different grapes giving the ending style. These wines can be made from any grape but it's the red grapes giving the rose color in the glass. This can range in style from robust powerful shiraz rose to a more delicate expression from pinot noirs.

To make your National Rose Day celebration tasting and exploring as thorough as possible, this week's column offers many price ranges from budget-friendly values to the top-of-the-line splurges.

THE VALUES

NV Casas del Mar Sparkling Rose, Spain (about $14)

NV Domaine Ste. Michelle Sparkling Brut Rose, Washington (about $16)

NV Korbel Brut Rose, California (about $15)

NV Gouguenheim Malbec Extra Brut Rose, Argentina (about $12)

NV Ruffino Sparkling Rose, California (about $15)

NV McBride Sisters Brut Rose, California (about $16)

NV Barefoot Bubbly Brut Rose, California (about $13)

NV Francis Ford Coppola Sofia Brut Rose, California (about $18)

NV Piper Sonoma Brut Rose, California (about $18)

NV Underwood Rose Bubbles, Oregon (about $14)

THE SPLURGES

NV Bouvet Rose Excellence Sparkling, France (about $19)

NV Domaine Carneros Cuvee De La Pompadour Brut Rose, California (about $39)

NV Scharffenberger Brut Rose, California 9about $24)

NV Amelia Brut Rose, France (about $22)

NV Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose, France (about $88)

NV Albert Bichot Cremant De Bourgogne Brut Rose, France (about $21)

NV Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose, Italy (about $22)

NV Gloria Ferrer Brut Rose Sparkling, California (about $27)

NV J Winery Brut Rose Sparkling, California (about $41)

NV Mumm Napa Brut Rose, California (about $29)

NV Laurent Perrier Brut Rose, France (about $95)

NV Moet and Chandon Rose Imperial, France (about $70)

NV Ruinart Champagne Brut Rose, France (about $105)

