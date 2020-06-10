Nonprofit doles out $172,000 for state's small businesses

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is shown in this file photo.

A new nonprofit group has awarded $172,000 in coronavirus relief to struggling small businesses in Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

The Arkansas 30 Day Fund, founded by the former White House press secretary and her husband, Bryan Sanders, has given forgivable loans to 59 entities since its startup last month.

The maximum amount per recipient is $3,000. Most have requested and received the full amount.

Applications continue to be received, though the number seeking assistance has dropped since the state began rolling back public- health restrictions.

"Hopefully, it's a sign that people are doing better and getting back on their feet, but there's still a lot of people struggling, so we're continuing to sort through those [applications] and will help as many of them as we can," Sanders said.

Beneficiaries run the gamut from restaurants and retailers to plumbers and preschool providers.

Modeled after a similar program in Virginia, the Arkansas charity aids businesses in the state that employ three to 30 people. In order to qualify, the business must have been in operation for at least a year and must be owned and operated by an Arkansan.

Applicants are asked to submit copies of their W-9 IRS forms and their business licenses as well as a short video.

The group's website, arkansas30dayfund.com, describes the application process as "Quick. Easy. Free of red tape."

The fund's partners include Stephens Inc. Chairman and CEO Warren Stephens; J.B. Hunt Transport Services co-founder Johnelle Hunt; former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins; and Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

Sanders' father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, and her mother, Janet Huckabee, are also fund partners. Others backing the effort include Simmons Bank, Cavenaugh Auto Group, advertising and public relations firm CJRW and the Arkansas Beverage Association.

Sanders often calls or uses the videoconferencing software Zoom to deliver the news to recipients.

Those receiving help aren't required to repay the money, but they're encouraged to "pay it forward" by helping others.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Beneficiaries are passionate about their businesses and donors have welcomed the opportunity to help fellow Arkansans, Sanders said.

"At a time when our country is so divided and the focus is often on the negative, it's encouraging to see Arkansans coming together and standing with our fellow citizens who are hurting right now," she said.

Recipients say the aid is helping them get through tough times.

Scott Ray, owner of Catering by Scott Ray in Jefferson County, said the pandemic wreaked havoc on his business.

"We had a wedding scheduled every weekend in May, every weekend in June," he said.

Those contracts all evaporated, he said.

"Us losing all this catering business has been really tough on us. But you know what? You just get up and fight every day," he said.

The $3,000 was helpful and the process was simple, he said.

"It's the easiest thing I've ever done," he added.

Allicia Adams-Talbert, owner of Talbert Lawn Services in Little Rock, said her revenue dropped sharply in the lockdown.

"It's not a necessity to have your grass cut. It's more of a luxury ... when things like this are going on," she said. "They're making a decision to pay a bill or buy groceries," she said.

"The 30 Day Fund helped us to pay so many of our business bills," she said. Some of the money was used to buy a new carburetor for a broken mower, she said.

The aid made her thankful she lives where she does.

"Arkansas is the best state in the world. We care about our people," she said. "The 30 Day Fund has blessed my family tremendously. We appreciate them."