Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Herschel Lynn Johnson, 28, of 12543 Scenic Drive in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Melvin Jormelu, 29, of 972 Emily Circle Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Jormelu was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Summer Neal, 26, of 1753 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Neal was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Scott Thomas Musser, 40, of 404 W. Fitchberg St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Musser was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Hugo Hernandez, 22, of 3401 Vanleer St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Hernandez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tell Peasley, 37, of 1004 S.E. Third St. in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Peasley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Darrell McGee, 52, of 12156 Little Elm Road in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. McGee was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.