N.Y. acts to open police records

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York state lawmakers repealed a decades-old law Tuesday that has kept law enforcement officers' disciplinary records secret, spurred by the national uproar over the death of George Floyd.

The measure to make officers' records and misconduct complaints public is among several police accountability bills racing through the state Legislature. Others would provide all state troopers with body cameras and ensure that police officers provide medical and mental health attention to people in custody.

Many of those bills were first proposed years ago, but got new momentum after huge protests nationwide condemned police brutality.

The passage came as criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a New York City officer over his rough treatment of a protester during demonstrations in the wake of the death of Floyd, who pleaded he couldn't breathe as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck May 25.

Eliminating the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has recently supported changing the law, has said in the wake of the protests that he will sign the repeal. Only Delaware has a similar law.

The Legislature on Monday passed other police accountability measures, banning police from using chokeholds, guaranteeing the right to record police activity and making it easier to file lawsuits against people making race-based 911 calls.

State lawmakers Tuesday also were expected to pass bills providing all state troopers with body cameras and ensuring that officers get proper medical and mental-health attention for people under arrest or in custody.

As lawmakers acted on accountability legislation, officer Vincent D'Andraia was being arraigned on assault and other charges days after a bystander recorded him pushing protester Dounya Zayer, causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

D'Andraia was released after his lawyer entered a plea of innocent on his behalf. The officer was ordered to stay away from Zayer, who was hospitalized after the May 29 altercation with what she said were a concussion and a seizure.

Zayer, 20, called D'Andraia a coward and suggested the assault would only deepen mistrust of law enforcement officers.

"I was protesting for a reason," Zayer said in a video tweeted from her hospital bed. The officer, she added, "should have had the self-restraint to not hurt the people he's supposed to be protecting."

The Police Department suspended D'Andraia, 28, last week without pay. His lawyer, Stephen Worth, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. If convicted, he could face a year behind bars, but first-time offenders rarely get jail time.

D'Andraia is the first New York City police officer to face criminal charges over alleged misconduct exhibited during days of unrest that roiled the city in the wake of Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Two Buffalo officers were charged with assault last week after they were seen on video shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

D'Andraia's union said Mayor Bill de Blasio and police leaders were "sacrificing cops to save their own skin" by sending officers out to protests with "no support and no clear plan."

