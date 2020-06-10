Off the WIre

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Angela Stanford plays an approach shot on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France. The LPGA Tour has lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour says the Evian Championship has been canceled this year because of travel and border restrictions in France. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

GOLF

No Evian for LPGA

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the coronavirus when it announced Tuesday that the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains. The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December. "I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at the Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges," LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13. The Women's PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, with the season concluding the following week at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR to allow fans

One of the few sports to run during the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR is now the largest to allow fans to return as more states relax their business shutdowns. NASCAR decided a limited number of fans can attend races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida and Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at 6 feet and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols. NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands. Talladega Superspeedway will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race.