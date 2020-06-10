Orioles take Heston Kjerstad 2nd overall in MLB Draft

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad (18) is congratulated by hitting coach Nate Thompson after hitting a home run during a game against Texas on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, during the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. ( Chris Daigle )

— Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad was drafted second overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

Kjerstad, a junior from Amarillo, Texas, is the Razorbacks' highest draft pick since Jeff King was drafted first overall in 1986. He is the ninth Arkansas player to be drafted in the first round, and the first since Andrew Benintendi in 2015.

According to MLB.com, the suggested bonus value for Kjerstad's position in the draft is in excess of $7.78 million. Kjerstad is expected to sign and skip his final year of eligibility with the Razorbacks.

Arizona State third baseman Spencer Torkelson was drafted first overall by the Detroit Tigers.







Kjerstad was a three-year starter at Arkansas and helped the Razorbacks to the College World Series twice. He was a Freshman All-America left fielder in 2018 when he batted .332 with 14 home runs and a team-high 58 RBI on the Razorbacks' national runner-up team.

He batted .327 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI as a sophomore, and was off to a hot start before his junior season was suspended after 16 games due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Kjerstad was a national player of the week after he hit four home runs and had 10 RBI during the Razorbacks' opening-weekend sweep of Eastern Illinois in February. He finished the season with a .448 batting average, 6 home runs, 5 doubles and 20 RBI.

He was slugging .791 and had an on-base percentage of .513 at the time the season was suspended.

Kjerstad is the fourth Arkansas player to be drafted in the top 10 overall, joining King, Benintendi (seventh, 2015) and Kevin McReynolds (sixth, 1981).