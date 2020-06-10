Problems plague Georgia election

Voters wait in line Tuesday at Peachcrest Elementary School in Decatur, Ga. Under coronavirus restrictions, only 10 people were allowed in the gym at a time. More photos at arkansasonline. com/610vote/. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jenni Girtman)

ATLANTA -- Voters got their say in long-delayed presidential primaries Tuesday night, even though President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have wrapped up their parties' nominations.

Biden won Georgia's primary, appearing alongside 11 other Democrats on ballots finalized months ago. Trump was the only choice on the Republican ballot.

Georgia voters endured heat, pouring rain and waits as long as five hours Tuesday.

The polls were staffed by fewer workers because of concerns about the coronavirus. A reduced workforce contributed to officials consolidating polling places, which disproportionately affected neighborhoods with high concentrations of minority-group people. Long lines also were reported in whiter suburban areas.

Some voters said they requested mail-in ballots that never arrived, forcing them to go to polling places and adding to the lines. Turnout, meanwhile, appeared higher than expected as voters said they were determined to vote after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests.

There was also trouble with Georgia's new voting system that combines touch screens with scanned paper ballots.

The developments are troubling heading into the fall presidential campaign, which will attract even more voters.

Republican leaders blamed the problems on officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which are Democratic strongholds with significant black populations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mp1-QUPIvqk]

"When these things arise, and it's really specifically in one or two counties ... it leads us back to the failure of the management of the county election directors in those counties," Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Associated Press. "It has nothing to do with what we're doing in the rest of Georgia."

Raffensperger announced plans to investigate the voting problems in Fulton and Dekalb counties.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston directed leaders of the House Governmental Affairs Committee to investigate the "unacceptable deficiencies" across the state, particularly in Fulton County.

"The legislative branch of government has an obligation to go beyond the mutual finger-pointing and get to the truth and the real reasons underlying these frustrations and concerns," Ralston said.

Volunteers handed out bags of popcorn, chips and candy. People in line smoked cigarettes and cursed the wait. Some said they'd tried to vote earlier in the day but left because the line wrapped around the block.

Democrats insisted that the issues were more widespread. About 250 miles from Atlanta, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he was "inundated" with phone calls from voters reporting "extensive delays."

The Trump campaign seized on the problems to amplify the president's broader opposition to expanded mail voting this fall.

"The chaos in Georgia is a direct result of the reduction in the number of in-person polling places and over reliance on mail-in voting," said Trump campaign senior counsel Justin Clark. "We have a duty to protect the constitutional rights of all of our citizens to vote in person and to have their votes counted."

The Biden campaign called the voting problems in Georgia "completely unacceptable" and a threat to free and fair elections.

"We only have a few months left until voters around the nation head to the polls again, and efforts should begin immediately to ensure that every Georgian -- and every American -- is able to safely exercise their right to vote," said Rachana Desai Martin, the campaign's national director for voter protection and senior counsel.

Americans were also voting in primaries in West Virginia, Nevada and South Carolina. Long lines also plagued voting in Las Vegas, where voters said they waited up to five hours in some locations.

But the tumult in Georgia garnered much of the attention, reinforcing concerns about managing elections during the coronavirus.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/610vote/]

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Ben Nadler, Sudhin Thanawala and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press; and by Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

