Protesters topple Columbus statue in Minnesota

by The Associated Press | Today at 7:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Activists pull down the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Minnesota state Capitol on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in St. Paul. A rope was thrown around the 10-foot bronze statue, and it was pulled off its stone pedestal. The protesters included Dakota and Ojibwe Indians who consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against American Indians. State Patrol troopers in helmets stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters. (Star Tribune via AP / Leila Navidi )

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota state Capitol.

A rope was thrown around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon, and protesters pulled it off its stone pedestal.

The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against American Indians. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Indian singing and drumming.

The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statue so it could be taken away.

The protest followed a similar incident Tuesday night in Richmond, Va., and another in Boston.

