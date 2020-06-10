Razorback mashes game-tying home run

Perfect Timing Black erased a pair of big deficits to manage a 9-9 tie against Perfect Timing White in the early game Tuesday evening of the PT Collegiate Baseball League at Tyson Park in Springdale.

Arkansas Razorback Braydon Webb cracked a game-tying, three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as PT Black scored four runs in the inning to wipe out a 9-5 deficit.

Logan Lightner came on to strike out Brady Slavens, a University of Arkansas commitment who homered earlier in the game, to end the inning.

Webb finished 2 for 3 with 5 RBI. He added a two-run triple in PT Black’s four-run bottom of the fourth that erased a 5-0 deficit after three innings. The junior from McKinney, Texas, started 13 games in left field for the Razorbacks before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zac Bottoms, who coaches both the PT Black and PT Cardinal teams, said guys like Webb and Slavens are starting to find their stride this week.

“It’s an adjustment period,” Bottoms said. “Those guys are starting to put some swings together this week, getting their timing and seeing different pitching. They struggled a little getting their timing back because of all the time off.

“They’re big, strong, physical guys. They’re gonna really hit and have some fun this summer.”

PT White scored four times in the top of the sixth. Former Springdale Har-Ber standout Blaze Brothers drew a bases-loaded walk to score a run for a 6-4 lead. Trevor Brown followed with an RBI single, and Holt Ross drove in two with a single to push the lead to 9-4.

PT Black finally got to PT White starter Jameson Clardy. The right-hander did not allow a hit over the first three innings and got the first out in the fourth before PT Black struck for four runs.

PT White jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but only one of those runs was earned.

Ross singled, drove in two runs and scored a run for PT White.

PT RED 4, SANDLOT BLACK 0

Nathan Lyons had two hits and two RBI to lead PT Red over Sandlot Black.

PT Red scored all four runs in the bottom of the second inning.