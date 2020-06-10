Return of players doesn't erase concerns

There is deep concern about college football.

While players report -- many of whom are tested while others are just screened -- to campuses, it's still unknown what the coronavirus will do to a season that is supposed to start in less than three months.

Colleges have become incredibly dependent on college football for recruiting students, making money, establishing a brand, making money, creating a model and making money.

College football is a boon to the American economy. Money is spent for food, gas and lodging to go to a game. Tickets are bought and donations are made.

And then there's the TV money.

As the NBA and Major League Baseball work to get their seasons underway, the pull is to get paychecks from TV.

On Monday, NFL teams got their plan for a total reopening. The NFL is a 16 billion-dollar business. That's every year.

College football is somewhere between $4.5 billion and $6 billion. Every year.

College football players are not at a big risk. This killer virus is aimed more at the elderly than the young.

College athletes are young, tough and in shape. They might suffer, but it isn't likely to kill them.

Not having college football could maim the future of the sport.

In the past few years, actual attendance has been declining nationwide, even at winning programs. Athletic directors have spent more time on positive game experiences. They need behinds in those seats.

This is every football program, not just the ones in Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas is one of a handful of programs that doesn't use tax money. It is self-sufficient from ticket sales, donations and TV revenue.

The fans are hugely important to these programs. At some point, they will have to be the number one concern because not all of them are young, tough and in shape.

Without fans, college football might survive a couple of years, but then its role on campuses would be drastically reduced.

For now, the economic concern is TV.

According to Forbes, the SEC is in line to receive $236 million from TV rights this season. That's $166 million from ABC/ESPN and $70 million from CBS.

If there is no football season, that amount becomes $0. If the season is shortened, so are the payouts.

It is even worse for the Big Ten, whose packages with ABC/ESPN and Fox total $408 million.

Ohio State and Michigan stand to lose another $5 million per home game lost from ticket and concession sales.

No matter how you look at it, college football is a big business.

The players are important and need to be protected, but so are the fans.

At every news conference addressing the coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health secretary Nate Smith almost beg for people to wear a mask when in public.

Granted, early on when less was known about the virus they didn't make a big deal about wearing a mask, saying it was a precaution.

Studies now say a mask can make the difference.

We are all tired of the pandemic, but unfortunately it is not tired of us.

The coronavirus has become a numbers and political game, but the last seven days in Arkansas have not been good as far as new cases.

Unfortunately Washington County, where the UA is, has become something of a hot spot, and that's where several UA athletes reported this week.

The UA knows it has to take care of these athletes or there won't be any fans.

Masks and social distancing are still extremely important in this fight.