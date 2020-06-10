Rogers attorney, business co-owner appointed to state Board of Education

A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

Adrienne Woods of Rogers, an attorney and co-owner of a family business, has been named to the Arkansas Board of Education as its newest member.

She will participate in Thursday’s regular monthly meeting of the board.

Woods, 33, is co-owner FreeRide Studio in Bentonville, according to her biography posted on the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website.

Previously, Woods practiced military criminal defense and civil litigation at the Asa Hutchinson Law Group, and corporate white collar criminal defense for Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm, both in Rogers.

Woods also served as a director in the Global Ethics and Compliance department at Walmart Inc., overseeing internal investigations.

Most of Woods’ kindergarten-through-12th grade education was acquired through home-schooling, according to the state agency’s biography.

She graduated from Arkansas Tech University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in political science and history. Her 2012 degree in law is from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Woods and her husband Jonathan have three children.

Her appointment to the nine-member state Education Board by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will expire in 2026.